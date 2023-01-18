Mexico.- A few days ago it was revealed that Lucila Mariscal suffered from a spectacular fall when she was inside her home when she lost her balance and hit her head hard, a situation that immediately led her to the hospital.

After the accident of the 80-year-old actress was announced, millions of people in Mexico were concerned about her health, since she is one of the most beloved artists in the country.

During the broadcast of the TV show, ‘The sun comes out’, Explicit details were revealed about the complications and the current state of health of the comedian, after having hit herself in the kitchen, an injury that left her hospitalized.

He was the manager of Lucilla Mariscal who counted in the program Image Television How did the accident happen.

“It was on Wednesday the 11th, it was in the morning she was in the kitchen, now she was cooking, making breakfast and then suddenly she became dizzy, lost her balance and then she fell, she fell completely on her back,” Elías Calete recounted.

According to the details of the representative of the famous, Lucila Mariscal was immobilized from the neck, but slowly begins to recover movement.

“Obviously, she was very sore from the blow, she could not move her neck to both sides, now she began to move it, from the first day the actress underwent several studies to determine the severity of the fall, which did not cause injuries older, there was no fracture of any kind. Besides, they have done studies on him because his pressure rose a lot, now, they already controlled it,” he said.

During her stay in the hospital, the doctors performed various analyzes on the artist to verify that everything was fine, but that did not prevent Mariscal from having Fear at the thought that you might die.

“When she arrived at the emergency room, she was very scared and said: ‘I’m going to die.’ gravity, as they have speculated”.

Fortunately, nothing serious happened to the comedian, and she is expected to be discharged next time.

It should be noted that Gustavo Adolfo Infante determined that the most serious blows were to the head and hip, but nothing happened to him because he already has a titanium prosthesis.