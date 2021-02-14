First turmoil in the Biden team. The White House announced on Saturday February 13 that it had accepted the resignation of a spokesperson for President Joe Biden who had threatened a journalist and made sexist remarks to her during a telephone exchange. “I will destroy you”, had notably launched TJ Ducklo to the journalist of Politico Tara Palmeri, according to the account of the incident made by Vanity Fair.

TJ Ducklo, 32, who was part of Joe Biden’s campaign team, joined the White House after the presidential election, becoming one of the deputies of Jen Psaki, the spokesman for the US executive. Following the incident, he was initially suspended without pay. But the presidency has now accepted the resignation he submitted, Jen Psaki said in a statement.

According to Vanity Fair magazine, TJ Ducklo had a heated phone conversation with a journalist from the Politico site, Tara Palmeri, who asked him about the intimate relationship he had for several months with another journalist, Alexi McCammmond, of the site. Axios, and on the ethical questions it might raise. “We are committed to fighting every day to meet the standards set by the President by treating people with respect and dignity. “, said Jen Psaki in his press release.

When the incident came to light on Friday, Jen Psaki said TJ Ducklo apologized to the Politico reporter “with whom he had had a heated conversation about his personal life”. TJ Ducklo posted a statement on Twitter in which he said he regretted his “intolerable actions”.

The day after his inauguration, Joe Biden warned his teams that he would not tolerate any slippage. “I’m not kidding when I say this: if you work with me and hear you treating a colleague with disrespect, or being contemptuous, I’ll fire you right away.”, he had launched.