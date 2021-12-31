This week it was my turn for a booster appointment and I had my doubts. Not out of fear – the side effects are still negligible – but out of a kind of old-Dutch conservatism that all medical actions should be meaningful.

Did that booster make sense? As a good citizen I listened to science. After all, I am the type of Delft microbiologist who studies good bacteria and who is virtually illiterate from an immunological point of view. It even led me to make a mistake recently by writing here that immune memory after Covid vaccination is short-lived. That is not true. These are the antibodies that disappear after about ten weeks.

As a doubter, I read a lot, asked around and found myself briefly on the receiving end of information. I learned a lot from that. That’s how I discovered that there is a lot of communication and little reporting, let alone journalism. To clarify, journalism is something that others don’t want printed. The rest is public relations.

In science reporting there is a lot of PR and little critical journalism. The interviewer nods sympathetically when the immunologist spoons or bends another dose of impenetrable acrabadabra, in the style of Matthijs van Nieuwkerk, deeply: tjemigdepemig, you are so brilliant, wonderful and super cool. And also so funny, cute and nerdy. Yes, dear ones, let’s listen more to science.

I look at NOSop3 about what the heck is the use of a third jab against Omikron. A young presenter in a hoodie named ‘Bobby’ reassures me: “Let me explain.” A kind of information dump follows, irrelevant reconstructions of decision-making in The Hague, cut quotes from Minister De Jonge and RIVM director Van Dissel, something too cool. graphics of T cells and antibodies, a bit too far-fetched Home Alone-comparisons that should smoothly disguise that there are major uncertainties in the story. Open questions. But it is NOSop3’s trick to give everyone a wonderful ‘ooh sit that soooo’ feeling.

On the receiving end of information, I crave journalism—not explaining, but cutting through. I shout my critical questions to the screen, to scientists who once again explain in detail that the specific Omikron variations require a booster shot for everyone, while that decision dates back to the time of the Delta variant. Or when it turns out that the regimen of two Pfizer shots is only 70 percent protects against hospitalization, while insisting that our immune memory is so great works against Omikron. So where are those T cells?

Probing it may feel rude, but we can’t treat the scientists on duty as neutral independent philosophers at the moment. More than ever, they bear responsibility for life and death, for our economy, for our society, for a livable country. Power should be questioned critically. If only because scientists themselves, certainly when they are in the OMT, focus on communication instead of information. Every open doubt, every uncertainty can influence not only the policy, but also the support base. Nobody wants that on their conscience.

I asked out loud for an explanation and the experts stumbled over each other to explain. And only then did I understand why I was still doubting. What can perhaps be explained immunologically, microbiologically, including uncertainties, is increasingly difficult to explain in society. The Netherlands is in the shelter for a virus that is much less sickening and that we are all going to get. We’re boosting people in their thirties, twenties and teens without knowing if we have to repeat this whole circus in three months. Nevertheless, conscientious objection is punishable by far-reaching exclusion.

I feel civil disobedience bubbling up inside me. But don’t worry. I’m going to go back to the syringe. My sales and my credibility depend on it. But with three shots within one year, it’s starting to bother me. I’m excited about Covid vaccines, but it was never my ambition to be a Pfizer pincushion. Such a proof of recovery doesn’t sound strange at all.

Rosanne Hertzberger is a microbiologist.

Newsletter

NRC Science Up to date on small discoveries, wild theories, unexpected insights and everything in between

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on 31 December 2021