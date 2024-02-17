The adjective “authentic” usually seems prestigious to us. Authenticity shows a value that imitation and everything that does not come from our past or our space lack, as would be the case of an Albacete knife made in Taiwan. It may be good, but not authentic. That which is missing.

The duo Feten Feten (Jorge Arribas and Diego Galaz) put on a great traditional music festival at the Circo Price in Madrid on February 4, without a single empty seat. His violin, his accordion and his unusual instruments, alternating with homemade percussion (spoons and frying pan), covered popular Castilian rhythms and also some related ones. The enormous Joaquín Díaz – singer and folklorist in his youth – appeared on stage as guests; now the most important Spanish ethnographer–, the band of Plaza Castilla dulzaineros, groups like The nest, The Moss and Lass, the already historical but still present Eliseo Parra, the dancers Noemí Ordaz and Jaime Puente; Luis Delgado, Travis Birds, Juan José Robles, and luxury closure with Rozalén. Veteran people and very young people who often fill town squares and theaters with merriment. If some of their names don't ring a bell, you're in luck: you can still discover them and give yourself a chance to be excited by something unexpected.

The presentations and music of Fetén Fetén served to vindicate that root culture whose joy runs through the bones and moistens the eyes. The entire audience raised their arms from their seats, simulating dancing a jota, moving them parallel to the left and right; and the clapping then followed the rhythm of the square tambourines from Peñaparda.

Only if you love your land will you love the planet. Only if you love your culture will you understand the others.

Watching that show, I wondered how something so authentic could go together with the name of the concert series shown on the sides of the stage: “Inverfest.”

Everything is now a festival.

As an authentic abbreviation in Spanish, the term festival It leaves a lot to be desired, because our truncations shorten words with complete phonic sequences, without leaving a phoneme hanging from the next syllable. We say “the school” but no Cabbage, and “a photo” but not a photo, and “the bike” but not the bike This possibility is reserved for abbreviations typical of the written language and not reflected in the spoken language, due to its uncomfortable pronunciation: ”Chap. VI, p. 7″.

They also miss those postpositions typical of English in Spanish (they are authentic there). They are used a lot now in hotels: “Villa Real Hotel”, “Wellington Hotel”, “AC Hotel”… And, by the same procedure, Benidorm Fest, already with all the English aspect focused on what was once called Benidorm Festival.

This year's Madrid program also includes the Alma Festival, the Paraíso Festival, the Mad Cool Festival (all of them with the same postponement, and probably pronounced “Féstival”), and they have even organized the Puro Latino Madrid Fest, which will not be as Pure Latin if you call it that.

All this makes me doubt whether, in the wake of Inverfest, the renowned Autumn Festival Madrid will be called “Otofest”, so no one would doubt that it is a renowned festival and at the same time a renowned festival. This inauthentic wave may even reach the San Sebastián film competition, which would begin to be mentioned in Spanish as San Sebastián Fest. Maybe pronounced Saint Sebastian Fest.

You can follow Babelia in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_