An elderly man in a wheelchair dies when he was hit by a motorbike while he was taking his usual walk before dinner: Domenico Boschini was 83 years old

Dominic Boschini he was a cheerful and pleasant man, despite his disability that had forced him to move around in a wheelchair for three decades. On Friday afternoon he had decided to take a walk around town before dinner, as he usually did to get some fresh air and enjoy the tranquility of the small town of Terenzo.

His last words to his family followed by an affectionate farewell before leaving for his walk:

“I’m going for a walk around the town before dinner. We will see each other later”.

Unfortunately, what was supposed to be a pleasant evening turned into tragedy around 6.20pm. A motorcyclecoming from the state road 62 of Terenzio hit him while he was in his wheelchair, near the oratory of Boschi di Bardone. Gazzetta di Parma disclosed the details of the incident.

The injuries sustained by the elderly man were serious and the 118 operators promptly transported him to the Maggiore hospital in Parma. Although doctors attempted to resuscitate him, there was nothing they could do for the elderly man and he died shortly after.

The country of Terence shocked by the news, mourns the loss of such a beloved and respected member of the community that has left a deep void. Domenico was a special man, with his contagious smile and his positive spirit he was able to touch the hearts of everyone who knew him. He had been disabled for thirty years, but he did not give up spending some time each day among his beloved nature. Now his memory will live in the hearts of those who loved him, like a star that shines in the night sky.

The incident has highlighted the unsafe conditions of the stretch of road where the accident occurred. Local authorities should pay more attention to the condition of the road surface, lighting and speed limits in that segment of the route often used by elderly people and families.

