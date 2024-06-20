There are hours and days of great apprehension that the family members of are experiencing Jay Slater, an English boy aged just 19 who has been missing since the morning of last Monday 17 June. The young man was on holiday in Tenerife and his last contact was with a friend of his. On the phone, before he turned off, he had said that he was in the middle of nowhere and that he would walk to their hotel.

A vacation which was supposed to be just about fun and relaxation has turned into one potential tragedy for a boy of just 19 years old originally from England and for the friend who was with him on holiday in a hotel in Tenerifethe well-known Spanish island renowned as a tourist destination.

Departed from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, Jay Slater and her friend Lucy they reached the Iberian archipelago and everything, until Monday morning, seemed to be going smoothly. As told by the young woman herself, the boy had met someone on Sunday evening and had decided to go with her in a rental car to spend the night at her house.

Jay, however, would not have realized that he was moving so far away and that the house in question was in a very remote area, far from his hotel and any other town. Monday morning he woke up and left the house, heading towards the bus stop to return to his accommodation. After losing his vehicle, he contacted Lucy telling her what had happened and that he was walking. 11 hours of walking in the middle of nowhere and the phone is dead. So much so that, as subsequent investigations turned out, actually the device has turned off shortly after hanging up.

Jay Slaten’s mother flew to Tenerife

From that moment on, by Jay no one had any further news. His friend Lucy raised the alarm and the authorities promptly contacted the boy’s family to warn them of what happened. Mum Debbie and her older brother Brad immediately got on a plane and flew to Tenerife.

The woman said she was obviously devastated by the worry, but also that she was satisfied with how the police were conducting the cases investigations and the research. Jay’s last position appears to have been at Teno Natural Parka popular location for hikers.

Obviously a identikit of the boy and described the clothes he was wearing when he was last seen. As the hours pass, anxiety and worry increase, but hope still remains alive. Updates on this dramatic story will follow.