from Silvia Turin

This was revealed by a survey conducted on 2,000 people. The golden age for health and well-being is 34, but time passes before changing habits. Italians age better: a 75-year-old usually looks 10 years younger

The first time it occurs to an American that he or she is (on average) getting older a 42 years old. This was revealed by a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the weight care program, Found, which was also reported by some US media recently.

The signs of ageing The survey was conducted on 2,000 Americans with representative samples of the Gen Z, millennials, Gen-X and baby boomers generations. If the average has revealed the 42 years as the time limit for the first signs of ageing, there are also those who start thinking about old age earlier: 15% wrote that they perceived a change at 35. What have they been signs What led to these reflections? Especially joint pain (39%), the onset of chronic diseases such as hypertension or diabetes (37%), slower metabolism (35%), or weight gain (30%).

Golden age 34 years reflecting on thebetter age from the point of view of healthrespondents indicated the 34 years old as a positive culmination. They began to notice the need to make changes to their wellness routines around the age of 39, but often stated that they had postponed the changes: up to six years for those who do not accept to age (21% of the sample) and up to two years for those who have managed to accept that age… is advancing.

Italians age better and less It must be said that in the USA one does not tend to age healthily: a study published in the Lancet Public Health highlighted the difference between personal age and biological age, revealing a thirty-year gap between virtuous nations, those that carry themselves better the years, and the less virtuous ones, the ones that wear their personal years really badly. Using the global mean age of 65 as a group and benchmark, we estimated the age at which each country experienced the same rate of burden of disease: Italy ranked eighth among the virtuous countries with an age of 74.8, preceded by Spain. First Japan and Switzerland. The United States was in 53rd place.

Again in the same study, it was calculated that Italians biologically show a good ten less: those who are 75 show 65.