Diletta Leotta announced his marriage. The happy news was made known by Diletta herself, guest live on Rai Uno by Antonella Clerici during the broadcast It's almost noon. The presenter, who had recently shared on her social networks the engagement ring given to her by Loris Karius after he had asked her to marry her, became her mother last summer.

In August 2023, Diletta Leotta gave birth a little girl named Aria, the result of his relationship with the former Liverpool goalkeeper. Leotta said that his love for her with the goalkeeper, now under contract with Newcastle, was born precisely through love at first sight. The presenter says:

The night I met him I told my friends: 'I met the man of my life'.

As for her marriage to Karius, now also the father of their first-born Aria, Leotta confessed that she finds herself in a rather turbulent moment. L'wedding organization it's not exactly a “relaxing” time for anyone, to put it mildly.

Currently, the presenter is facing the “panic phase”, says Diletta Leotta herself, linked to the planning of everything that is needed and will be needed. To Clerici's question about choice of dressthe presenter admits that she has not yet selected the dress for the wedding.

Diletta Leotta has been in an authentic situation for many months period of great happiness. In her life, especially during her relationship with Karius with whom she became a mother, she enjoys little Aria's growth day after day and experiences an intense love.

For some time, the two had announced their official engagement and, therefore, the certainty of the wedding. The precise details of the ceremony have not been revealed, except that it will take place in Vulcano, on the Aeolian island. The wedding does not yet have a “real” date, but we only know that it will be celebrated in June 2024. More details will come soon.