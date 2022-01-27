Netflix continues to surprise us with its increasingly extensive and varied catalog. This time it is not a spectacular series or a long-awaited movie, but a documentary, a docuseries in reality show format that will show the lifestyle of Georgina Rodriguez, the football star’s partner Cristiano Ronaldo. But she is much more than that.

What is I am Georgina about?

Mother, influencer, model, dancer and businesswoman: this is how the streaming platform describes her in the preview of the series that will be released this Thursday, January 27, the day of his 28th birthday. This new documentary promises to be intimate, emotional and detailed, where we will be able to learn about the daily life of its protagonist, and not only will it explain his romance with Cristiano Ronaldo, but will show everything about her relationship with her children, Alana Martina, Cristiano, Eva, Mateo and the twins the couple is expecting.

From having nothing to having everything

I am Georgina will also tell us the story of her parents. He is a former Argentine soccer player; his mother is from Murcia. They moved to Buenos Aires so that the paternal family could meet the couple’s eldest daughter, Ivana, and they took the opportunity to stay for a while, and Georgina was born there.

Soon after, he returned to Spain, first to Murcia and then to Jaca, where he grew up and specialized in classical ballet. At the age of 18, she went to Huesca, then to Madrid and then to England, where she worked as an au pair (a French word used in Spain to designate the person who is employed in a house to provide some domestic services).

Back in Madrid, she worked as a store clerk at Prada and then moved on to Gucci. It was in that store where, one day in 2016, she met the man who would change her life, Cristiano Ronaldo.

When is I am Georgina released?

I’m Georgina is coming to Netflix this Thursday January 27 and there will be 8 chapters directed by the Spanish Juampi Cofré, with the production of Javier Tomás and Montxo Cabello.

Trailer for I am Georgina