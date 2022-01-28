This Thursday, January 27, one of the most anticipated docuseries premiered on the Netflix platform, Soy Georgina. The multifaceted and friendly wife of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo dared to tell her story to all her fans. The purpose: to know who Georgina Rodríguez really is behind all that fame and reflectors.

Soy Georgina is a reality show about the life behind the flashes of businesswoman and influencer Georgina Rodríguez, wife of Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: Netflix

As announced, we have met the real Georgina, the one who is a mother, woman, wife, businesswoman, daughter and sister. Exactly in episode 5, Georgina opens the doors of her childhood, of the beautiful land where she grew up: Jaca, Spain.

After nine years, Georgina Rodríguez returns to Jaca together with her sister Ivana Rodríguez to walk the streets and gardens where she lived her best childhood moments.

YOU CAN SEE: Pasión de gavilanes 2 presents a new cast: which actors will be replaced in the novel?

“Jaca, for me, is the place where I grew up, where I have the memories of my childhood, where I danced, I enjoyed the love of my family, and all that is what has marked me,” Georgina reveals before the cameras.

As she continues her visit to Jaca, Georgina remembers: “One of the things I miss most about Jaca is its nature, the excursions I used to take with my mother to the river, spending so many afternoons doing homework in the fields, with the sandwiches , picking blackberries to make jams, going for milk to make custard on Sundays with my mother…”

An anecdote that reveals a lot to the followers happens when Georgina and her sister Ivanna enter the Biarritz restaurant to eat something and it is inevitable for them to return to the time when they were little and could not eat something there because they did not have enough money.

YOU CAN SEE: Grey’s Anatomy 18 arrives in Peru this Tuesday: what time and where to see its premiere

“The Biarritz restaurant, for me, is a place that, as little girls, we could not afford to go, and I dreamed of eating there. It was very emotional to be able to return to Jaca and be able to eat in that restaurant, as if to say ‘well, life changes’. I used to see it from the glass and today I am sitting here, enjoying the food with my sister, and very happy”, says Georgina very emotionally.

For Georgina it was inevitable in those moments to remember her parents, to wish she could “invite mommy and daddy”.

Georgina and the love for her father

“The moment he passed away, I noticed a change in my life and in my work. And I know that it is he, it is the light. In fact, the day I found out about my father’s death, I was precisely at that moment signing my first fashion contract,” Georgina reveals, through tears, when talking about her father.

Jorge Rodríguez and Georgina as a child. Photo: netfli

“On my birthday, I had a plan, right? In Turin, to spend it with my children, with my mother and with my sister. ‘Cris’ had a match. And, well, I had to travel to Argentina to bury him. It was a bit of a weird birthday. I never would have imagined. But I know that moment was because my father wanted to be present in some way on my birthday.”

YOU CAN SEE: The Batman will not include the origin of the vigilante or other DCEU superheroes

Cristiano Ronaldo and his union with Georgina

Likewise, in this chapter, Cristiano appears to comment on what truly unites him with Georgina, and it has to do with his essence and personality: “Over the years, I think we have many things in common. Her life story, with her family, is very similar to mine.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. Photo: Netflix

“Different factors with different objectives, but very similar in many respects. And that’s why it was interesting, after getting to know her a little better, to see the woman she is, not at the level of what people see, the aesthetic, what she has now, the family we have, but what’s behind it, “he adds. Christian.