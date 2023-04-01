“I’m Georgina 2” is now available on Netflix and the revelations about his personal life are already on the lips of all viewers. Precisely, in one of the episodes of the second season, the model born in Argentina revealed a peculiar fact about her sexual life with Cristiano Ronaldo. It is a peculiar and unusual place where the married couple was intimate, a fact that has caused both laughter and surprise among fans of the most talked about docuseries of the moment. Where was the act and what happened?

YOU CAN SEE: “I am Georgina 2” and the viral parody of its protagonist: “I am humble, like sausage”

The mischief of ‘Gio’ and ‘Cris’

In the final stretch of the last episodes of the second season of “I’m Georgina”, the model has a picaresque conversation with her group of friends (the famous ‘Darlings’) where they begin to release some erotic information and in which the protagonist of the docuseries reveals an anecdote with her husband.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have known each other for 6 years. Photo: Instagram/Georgina Rodriguez/Cristiano Ronaldo

“Cris told me to go to the spa. So let’s go. She was super scratchy and the first time I got into the jacuzzi I went in with my arms raised like that”, comments ‘Gio’ just before they point out that it would have been better to do it in a bed instead of the spa he mentions.

YOU CAN SEE: I’m Georgina: Cristiano Ronaldo talks about the ‘click’ with his partner in the Netflix docuseries

Rodríguez’s answer is negative: “We didn’t do it”, but by that time all her friends already think that the sexual act did take place in that place. However, despite the denial of Ronaldo’s wife, she finally subtly admits that the relationship did take place in another personal spa.

Where to see “I’m Georgina 2”?

“I’m Georgina 2” is an original Netflix series, so it can only be seen on that streaming platform. This second season has a total of 6 episodes with an approximate duration of 40 minutes each.

YOU CAN SEE: Georgina Rodríguez announces the second season of her series: “My dears, I’m back”

In this season, ‘Gio’ goes through one of the darkest moments of his life after the loss of his baby with Cristiano Ronaldo, a problem that he can only get out of with the help of his family.

#quotIm #Georgina #2quot #model #reveals #daring #place #intimate #Cristiano