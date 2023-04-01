It was a matter of time before “I’m Georgina 2” will come to Netflix. The famous series starring Georgina Rodríguez caused an impact due to the history of the Spanish-Argentine model and the most intimate details of her relationship with her husband Cristiano Ronaldo. Thus, with the release of the second season, @grtamara He published a video in which he parodies the businesswoman and mocks her humility. The content went viral and has already reached more than 1.5 million reproductions. What does it say and why has it caused so much laughter?

YOU CAN SEE: I’m Georgina: Cristiano Ronaldo talks about the ‘click’ with his partner in the Netflix docuseries

Georgina’s humility

Money and luxuries are things that are not lacking in Georgina’s life and the two seasons of the series make it clear. Of course, this does not mean that the protagonist of the Netflix hit is shown as a superficial person, quite the contrary.

Thus, the tiktoker @grtamara was characterized with Rodríguez’s iconic pink dress to represent a superb and hilarious version of the model. This parody has sparked laughter in the internet world. “I am very humble, like sausage,” she says in the video.

YOU CAN SEE: I’m Georgina: Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner is emotional after talking about his father

“‘I’m Georgina 2’ is already my favorite reality show. Georgina TK (I love you). Long live the Iberians and Georgiology!”, said the humorist and fan of the wife of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.

How many chapters does “I’m Georgina 2” have?

“I’m Georgina 2” has a total of six episodes with an approximate duration of 40 minutes. The second season premiered on March 24 and is now available on Netflix.

At the moment, it is in the Top 10 of the streaming platform and the fans who loved the first part can now go back into the personal life of the successful Spanish-Argentine model and businesswoman.

YOU CAN SEE: I’m Georgina: when does the series about the influencer and Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner premiere on Netflix?

What is “I’m Georgina 2” about?

“I’m Georgina 2” is a Netflix docuseries in which an intimate look at the life of Georgina Rodríguez is shown, in her facets as models, businesswoman, mother and wife. Precisely, in this new season, the story focuses on one of the most difficult moments of ‘Gio’ that she will have to overcome with the support of her family.

#quotIm #Georgina #2quot #viral #parody #protagonist #quotI #humble #sausagequot