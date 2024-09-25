a woman originally from Australia She is in a long-distance relationship with an American man, so on one occasion He wanted to visit his partner in the United States. However They arrested her and deported her due to these reasons. ORShe is in a long-distance relationship with an American man, so on one occasiondue to these reasons.

Ree Winter, originally from the oceanic country, writer and contributor to Business Insider He told his experience through an article, in which he detailed that met her current partner in New Orleans in 2020but upon returning to their country, restrictions began due to the health emergency, which kept them away. Despite this, The long-distance relationship managed to survive the pandemic.

After a year of not seeing each other, Winter was able to apply for a tourist visa that would allow her to stay in the United States for six months.. With that authorization, she believed she could travel freely between countries during that period. “I thought that as a digital nomad I was complying with the rules. However, when I arrived in Honolulu to spend Christmas and my 50th birthday with René (her boyfriend), I was detained by immigration agents who questioned my travel plans and my work as a freelance’, he told the aforementioned media.

The woman sadly recalled that on that occasion she traveled accompanied by her 11-year-old daughter and after passing After several hours of interrogation, both were deported and their visas revoked.Despite what she went through, this bad experience did not stop her on her way to reuniting with her partner.

Nothing stopped Ree Winter from reuniting with her partner. Photo:Facebook Ree Winter

The visa that helped an Australian woman and an American man to be together



Ree Winter secured for Business Insider that this bad experience made him very sad. However, he resumed his plans to travel to the United States, this time, discovered the E-3 visa, designed especially for Australianswith which they would allow him live and work legally in the North American country.

Unfortunately, again, Upon arrival in Honolulu, customs officers questioned her and detained her.. Contrary to what happened before, this time Yes, he managed to enter the country and reunite with his partner, Although he revealed that every time he travels he has the latent fear that his visa will be revoked.