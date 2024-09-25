According to the criteria of
After a year of not seeing each other, Winter was able to apply for a tourist visa that would allow her to stay in the United States for six months.. With that authorization, she believed she could travel freely between countries during that period. “I thought that as a digital nomad I was complying with the rules. However, when I arrived in Honolulu to spend Christmas and my 50th birthday with René (her boyfriend), I was detained by immigration agents who questioned my travel plans and my work as a freelance’, he told the aforementioned media.
The woman sadly recalled that on that occasion she traveled accompanied by her 11-year-old daughter and after passing After several hours of interrogation, both were deported and their visas revoked.Despite what she went through, this bad experience did not stop her on her way to reuniting with her partner.
The visa that helped an Australian woman and an American man to be together
Ree Winter secured for Business Insider that this bad experience made him very sad. However, he resumed his plans to travel to the United States, this time, discovered the E-3 visa, designed especially for Australianswith which they would allow him live and work legally in the North American country.
Unfortunately, again, Upon arrival in Honolulu, customs officers questioned her and detained her.. Contrary to what happened before, this time Yes, he managed to enter the country and reunite with his partner, Although he revealed that every time he travels he has the latent fear that his visa will be revoked.
