Many people dream of the possibility of meeting love on the other side of the world, have a foreign partner that can provide them with a different and exciting perspective on life. Although the idea may seem attractive, Elizabeth Lavis shows that whoever makes that decision will have to face serious challenges.

Lavis, who is a freelance writer, decided to share an article with the media Business Insider to explain how she strives to maintain her relationship with a European man because There are many points on which they cannot agree.

Her boyfriend, named Misha, comes from Georgia, a small Caucasian country located between Eastern Europe and Western Asia. He is 37 years old and faced the fall of the Soviet Union, the Georgian civil war, the Russo-Georgian war and the Rose Revolution.

Marked by war conflicts, it is not easy for him to adapt to a quiet life, unlike Elizabeth who grew up in the United States, in the suburbs, where I had no problems other than slow internet access.

Despite their differences, they fell in love and since then, they have been trying to create a life together, although, even the language is a problem.

According to the American, Misha’s family speaks almost exclusively Russian and Georgian, so when they visit, he is unable to communicate. Well, although he is studying, he still does not know the language well enough to understand the conversations and be able to participate in them.

Another difference that has not been easy for him to bear is that where he lives now it is common for restaurants to open until 10 AM and that At 10 PM they consider it a good time to have dinner. But for her, it’s too late.

And timing isn’t the only tricky issue when it comes to food. For Elizabeth, enjoying something like macaroni and cheese or hot dogs is delicious. But for her boyfriend, that’s not attractive.

Nevertheless, They have based their relationship on communication. They have both agreed to get out of their comfort zone and challenge each other.For example, she has agreed to have dinner later at night, while he, accustomed to enjoying the present, is now able to think of a future savings plan.

Elizabeth Lavis grew up in the suburbs of the United States, but her life is very different now. Photo:elizabethlavis.com Share

She faces criticism in the United States for having a foreign boyfriend

In addition to all the challenges they have to face due to cultural differences, Elizabeth also talks about the criticisms that they constantly hear.

He said that many people question him if the reason why the fact that her boyfriend is by her side is not only related to the possibility of acquiring a visa to be able to travel to the United States.

But They are convinced that with communication they can resolve any doubts. They have even adopted the routine of sitting down on Sundays and talking about things that seem strange to them about each other’s culture.

“Our interpretations of the world, our experiences, and our points of view will never completely coincide. That’s okay as long as we practice negotiation and patience in our effort to appreciate and understand the cultures of others,” Lavis concluded.