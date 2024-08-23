‘I’m from the US, I married a European and sometimes we fight because of these cultural differences’

According to the criteria of

Dufflyn Lammers, who describes herself on her Instagram profile as an ‘American love coach in Paris’, She was based in Los Angeles when she traveled to Paris and met Benjaminwith whom some time later would marry to embark on a new adventure in the old continent.

Through Business Insider, The writer also recounted that on Benjamin’s first visit to Los Angeles, Lammers He began to notice clear cultural differences, for example, he claimed that air conditioning ‘made him feel bad’However, she clarified that in that region of the United States they tend to have it on almost all the time during the hot season.

However, When they got married and moved to France, the topic of discussion continuedgiven that She wanted to buy an air conditioner and he refused, He assured that the hot days would only last a few days and that the ventilation system could make them sick.

Other Cultural difference that has not been entirely compatible with the couple is smoking, because the woman claims that In the United States, it is not a habit that is well regarded.. However, in Paris is much more normalizedHer husband smokes and that is something she doesn’t like, but they have found a way to make it not a problem for both of them.

He also highlighted that one more of the differences is in the mentality, since in his country of origin they tend to dream big, while has noticed that he is much more pessimistic with the things that can be achieved.

Finally he pointed out that sometimes She has been told that she speaks too loudly, when for her it is her natural tone of voiceand even, When putting on makeup, she has noticed cultural differences, She says that French women tend to wear a more ‘natural’ style, but she has managed to adapt and feel comfortable with it.