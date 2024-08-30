Visit Europe It can be very expensive for most people, so the dream of getting to know the old continent is often postponed. However, This young woman confessed that she traveled to a province in Canada where he met a city that, just by seeing it, reminded him of the European continent.

Victory It is a city located in the southeast of Canada, which is characterized by being one of the towns that maintained his british rootsfor which reason still retains those features. It has a historical architecturewell-kept gardens and charming places on every corner.

Molly O’Brien decided Visit this city during the summer and was amazed to meet her. “My first impression of Victoria was that she looked like a combination of the United Kingdom and Portland, Oregon,” the young woman explained in conversation with Business Insider. However, He clarified that it is perfectly divided: On one hand, the British influence with its beautiful restaurants, and on the other, an inclusive and progressive community.

He also highlighted that the atmosphere is very pleasant: “Everyone I interacted with in the city was genuinely friendly, which immediately struck me.” Also, noticed a very committed community with environmental initiatives.

How to get there and what to do on this Canadian island



Travel to this Canadian island It can be assumed complicatedbut that is not the case. “In terms of logistics, traveling from the United States to Canada was not too difficult,” O’Brien explained. You can even take it a ferry from Seattle to Victoria, so there is no need to take a first flight to Canada, Although it may be cheaper.

Once there, he decided to stay in a magnificent hotelthen pass through the streets of Victoria. She explained: “The streets were extremely accessible on foot or by bike, and there were wide bike lanes everywhere I went.”

The amount of activities to do are endless: from enjoying the lake by kayak to tasting the “fantastic” food at very affordable prices. Finally, projection“Because of its friendly people, tasty food, and abundance of outdoor activities, Victoria is definitely a place I will return to explore more in the future.”