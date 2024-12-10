Finding a job can be a long-distance race and sometimes it can take weeks or months until one of the companies with which you have shared your resume gets in touch.

During this process of finding a job, it is common to use platforms where companies publish their vacancies. However, this has opened the door for many criminals to try to scam people who need to find a job as soon as possible.

In the search, it is possible to send many resumes a day to different companies and you do not always remember all the ones you have sent. This is where confusion can arise and any user of these platforms may become the victim of a crime.

What can happen if you take this call

The scam attempt consists of receiving a call where an answering machine informs that they have received a supposed resume. It’s a fraud that has been circulating for months and with which they have tried to deceive thousands of people. In fact, even the National Police published a video on their social networks to alert citizens, especially those seeking employment, due to the dimension that the attempted scam was acquiring.









«Cyber ​​scammers They contact from a mobile number and pose as the Human Resources department from well-known job search platforms,” ​​warns the Police. As they point out, criminals will report their interest in supposedly hiring the person with whom they start a conversation.

“They will ask you to contact through WhatsApp with the phone number that called you. There the call will be cut off and scam will have begun,” warns the Police spokesperson. As for what can happen if you contact the courier company, they emphasize that there are two: “They offer you a simple job in exchange for a good salarybut for this and here is the scam, they are going to ask you to make a prepayment and if you agree you will not hear from us again.

The second situation that can occur is that «They ask you for information such as your ID which they could later use to impersonate you and request credits in your name.

Given the dangers, the Police emphasize that “if you sign up for a job offer, do so always through an official website or its app and keep in mind that they do not contact potential candidates over the phone, much less divert conversations to any instant messaging application.

This publication of the National Police has been filled with comments from people who They claim to have received the call. Some, even, so recurrently that they define as “oppressive”. Among all those affected by this scam attempt, there are many who explain that what they do is hang up and block the number immediately, although others point out that they receive more calls from other numbers.