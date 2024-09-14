Due to high mortgage and real estate costs, the possibility of buying a home is now a long way off for millions of Americans. But perhaps they want to broaden their horizons and take the decision to go a little further to, Instead of settling for a property, decide on a private island.

Oliver Russell grew up in Laguna Beach, California. However, he is half American and half Finnish, so every summer he would visit his friends and family in Finland without imagining that, One day, he would decide to exchange American soil for his own island.

As he told the media SWNS, The 24-year-old had the opportunity to purchase an island in Finland for US$31,000which represents a smaller amount than the deposit you would have to give for a house.

Her adventure began after she moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, in 2020. However, she had difficulty obtaining an interstate license plate so she decided to consider other options and, in August 2022, she finally moved to Helsinki.

In his new home Oliver met his girlfriend, Helena Tomaszewska, 20, with whom, In March 2024, they decided to buy an island that they saw advertised on a real estate website which detailed that it was a space of two acres, that is, approximately 8,093 square meters.

Although they found that In the place there was nothing but nature, trees, grass, rocks and moss, Little by little, in an artisanal way, because they wanted to do it with their own hands, they have given shape to their dream. They have already built a platform to be able to install their cabin and a sauna.

Nevertheless, They clarified that their intention is not to live there permanently. They only want to have a nice place to spend their holidays. Well, according to Oliver, in Finland, spending the summer in cabins is part of the culture.

An abandoned island in Finland turned out to be a bargain

Oliver and his girlfriend Helena They are building their summer house on an island in Finland that they bought a few months ago. and had been abandoned for more than 10 years.

According to Oliver, found the island in an ad on a real estate website with a sales price of US$36,569However, he decided to offer US$31,000 and they accepted the offer.

Little by little they have been taking over the island by cutting down trees and building a latrine. Now, they plan to make a shower. In fact, They spend most of their weekends working on their home, although they have not set ambitious deadlines for finishing it.