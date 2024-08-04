He Remote work is representing a great opportunity for millions of people, not only because it is possible to achieve a better balance between work and personal life, but because, in some cases, It can help you earn a lot more money and even serve as inspiration for entrepreneurship.just as it happened to this man in California.

Through the life stories presented by the media Business Insider, Patrick shared that in 2021, while working as a remote account managerhe realized that he had a lot of free time, so made the decision to look for additional work to increase his income.

The man, who is a California resident, Secretly, he decided to keep two remote jobs at the same time and, thanks to this, he assured, was able to earn almost US$200,000 last year. But that wasn’t all he did. He also took on some additional freelance work. which, he said, increased its profits by around 70 percent in 2023.

He has been so successful with his decisions that has been able to pay off his debts, improve his home and even invest in property and increase his savingsworking just 20 hours a week. And the benefits haven’t been just for him. His earnings allowed his wife to switch from a full-time job to a part-time one, so she can now spend more time with their son.

Although he has managed to fulfill all his responsibilities, The reality is that many companies do not allow their remote workers to take on two jobs. and if found out, there may be consequences such as being ordered to return to the office or being fired.

Remote work inspired him to pursue his own development. Photo:iStock Share

The California man who went from working two jobs to starting a business

For Patrick, who in his interview with Business Insider He did not share any further information to protect his privacy, The fact that he was able to carry out two remote jobs led him to start your own business when she realized she had the opportunity to take on some freelance assignments. She offers marketing services and at one point was able to maintain two full-time remote jobs and retain three freelance clients.

In 2022, she decided to quit one of her full-time jobs to prioritize her own business. And in 2023, he finally quit his second formal job to be able to care for his pregnant wife. Today, he says he has seven clients to whom he only has to dedicate around 80 hours of work per month, and he plans to add more, although he will probably accept another remote job again with the intention of achieving financial freedom.