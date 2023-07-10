Weekend kim kardashian surprised everyone by reporting through her social networks that she lived a paranormal experience that has completely driven her crazy, this in her new mansion acquired in MalibuCalifornia, in the United States.

The American businesswoman and socialite announced through Instagram that, while she was alone in her new home, she took a picture and stayed shocked noticing that the silhouette of a woman appears in the reflection of his television.

“I took this photo last week when I was alone and now, looking for my cell phone, I’m going crazy noticing the woman in the window,” she explained, publishing the evidence.

In the photograph you can see Kim Kardashian trying on clothes just lifted without any makeup and not even well combed. The fans of the famous have been surprised by the news of her, who let her know her own experiences in her life.

The mysterious silhouette of a woman in her window is what attracts the most attention, since being alone at home there was no way that someone could appear at her side, something that not only has scared Kim too much, but also the rest of the group. clan Kardashian-Jenner.

