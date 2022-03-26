I could not help but evoke the title of that song by our immortal José Alfredo Jiménez, (keeping the proportions and licenses that I allow myself), with the inauguration of the so-called Felipe Ángeles International Airport.

I am referring to “I am flying low”, which seems to me to accurately mark the level of one of the emblematic works of this government.

An airport with serious limitations that involve connectivity, number of runways, security, services, land accessibility and in general its very limited airport infrastructure.

Its few and presumed benefits have come from the official rhetoric, triumphantly claiming that it was erected in record time and with significant savings, in addition to the fact that it will affect the decongestion of the operation and traffic at the Benito Juárez International Airport. Obvious inaccuracies and falsehoods.

Likewise, it cannot help but be associated with the erroneous and capricious presidential decision to suspend the work already underway on what was going to be the new Mexico City airport, which had a strong private investment and would be located, yes, among the best in the world.

Now, rather than inaugurating a new airport, it is about expanding or reforming the Santa Lucía Military Airport, so there is only a first stage, but in political discourse it has been magnified, without being plausible realities as we would like them to be. They abound nowadays.

Then, once again, the airport we need is pending and with the aggravating circumstance that this great work is postponed or postponed again, inevitably reappearing ineptitude, waste, delay and lack of a country project.

If we add to this the aberrations that have proliferated in the other two macro projects that President López Obrador has proposed, such as the Dos Bocas Refinery and the Mayan Train, we see with sadness, and above all with citizen indignation, that the 4T does not It is not, nor will it be, that promised historic turning point, nor will it be a transforming impulse for the country.

It is also very clear that if we continue to adhere to his erratic decisions and actions in the remainder of the six-year term, we will unfortunately continue “Flying Low.”