More passionate and vigorous than he has shown in recent months, Joe Biden gave a speech in Detroit against everyone and everything, except himself. He proclaimed before hundreds of people that no one will remove him from the electoral race and accused journalists, those obsessed with enumerating his mistakes and even the “elites” of his party of giving “free rein” to Donald Trump in his own campaign. “We are going to focus on Trump today,” he warned. And he went much further than he did in the debate on CNN two weeks ago and in many speeches this past spring. There was an unusual moment. “He raped her,” he said forcefully, making silence a burden. “Mr. Trump raped her,” Biden repeated at his rally in relation to the case of the writer E. Jean Carroll, who has sued the Republican magnate twice for sexual assault.

Some media outlets are reporting on Saturday that what could be seen in Detroit was a clear attempt by the Democratic leader to relaunch his career. Before arriving at the stage of his speech, presided over by a huge sign with the slogan ‘Motown is Joetown’, the president stopped at a neighbourhood restaurant to promise the surprised diners that “I’m going to finish my job.” Defeat Trump. Once there, in a large gymnasium, 2,000 supporters were waiting and cheering him on. The union leader of the employees of the automobile sector, the main industry in Detroit, congratulated him for “standing with the working class.” Among the attendees were authorities and other union and religious leaders from the State. But it is certain that Biden missed the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, and the Democratic senators for this State, Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, Critical of his continuity as a candidate, none of them attended the event.

Actress Octavia Spencer proves that the candidate still has a following in Hollywood.



Reuters







Perhaps spurred on by this emptiness, Biden repeated his double mantra. “I’m not going anywhere.” “I’m the only one who has defeated Trump and I will do it again.” Then he criticized a group of Democratic leaders for turning their backs on him and pointed his finger at the journalists covering his rally: “They’re crushing me,” he shouted, eliciting loud boos from his supporters. The octogenarian president’s indignation is growing. However, this type of criticism of the media that is not in his favor caused some surprise among his followers. It has never been his style, but it is that of his Republican opponent.

Biden went after Trump. He demanded that attention should not be focused on his blunders but on Trump’s judicial record. He is a “convicted criminal” and a “corporate fraud,” the president stressed before asking the audience if the United States would be able to vote for such an individual to lead its course for the next four years. He stressed the accusation that he had “raped” E. Jean Carroll and read out the conviction against the Republican for having defamed and abused the writer. Carroll sued Trump in 2019 after recounting that he had forced himself on her in the 1990s. In 2022, she sued him again and the court admitted that the tycoon assaulted and defamed the complainant. “Lock him up, lock him up,” the audience repeated.

Energetic, firm, vibrant. These are some of the adjectives with which the international press greeted the 35-minute rally in Detroit on Saturday. The New York Times considers that it was “a version of Biden that has been absent since he began his re-election campaign, and perhaps one that has not been seen since he was on the presidential ticket with Barack Obama” in 2009. The Washington Post sees him as “passionate again.” The British Times says that he expresses a “defiant” attitude. The Wall Street Journal affirms that he is gaining time and columnist Harry Entren highlights on CNN that, despite Trump being the “favorite,” Biden “can still win.”



Supporters outside the college where the rally was held.



AFP







The positive reviews of his event in Detroit are, in general, what any candidate wants, but in his case they are still far from mitigating the panic of the Democrats and the doubts of the donors. The president arrived in the motor capital with the affront of knowing that up to nineteen members of his party in the House of Representatives and some senators have asked for his replacement. And from a painful virtual meeting with the important Hispanic caucus, in which the delegate for California, Mike Levin, directly asked him to step aside. Levin summed up the feeling of a group of congressmen. “I think I know what I’m doing,” responded Biden in a dialogue that can be described as dramatic for a veteran who fights against age – as his friend and actor George Clooney said on Thursday – and tries to demonstrate his abilities against a growing wave of hesitant fellow travelers.

In a statement that does not hide the terrible scrutiny to which he is subjected, the president stressed to Levin the efforts he makes to convince voters. “That is why I go out and let people touch me, poke me, ask me questions,” he stressed. “It is important to go out and show people everything, from how well I move to how much I know and that I am still in charge,” he added, convinced that what “worries people, what is deep down, is the question: Are you okay now?”

For the party, the problem is that the numbers don’t add up, and there is also the fear that every rally and interview of its candidate until the November elections will turn into an agony. The Detroit rally had 2,000 spectators and was widely followed by the media. But his disastrous performance against Trump in the CNN debate was watched by 50 million Americans, more than the audience for the Oscars. And that expectation is reflected in the polls.

Biden said in his speech that the polls do not leave him in a bad light and alluded to the one his own advisers conducted after the debate with the Republican leader. The study showed a technical tie, but there are many doubts about its impartiality in view of the disadvantage given to him by the generality of the polls. The latest indicates that 84% of voters see the Republican candidate as too old to govern compared to 63% who say the same about Trump.

The President waves from the steps of Air Force One upon his arrival in the Motor City.



Reuters





Many of the doubts are precisely in this sense. The caucus meeting was attended by some of the officials who assure that the problem will not end in the November elections but in the next four years of his mandate. Biden is 81 years old and would end at 86 a legislature that everyone in the party sees as “complex” and “devilish” in the face of international challenges, the outcome of the war in Ukraine and the need to ensure economic stability for the United States. In addition to the wear and tear that Biden would be subjected to by a defeated Trump and a Republican Party in a possibly stronger position than it has had in this legislature.

According to The Washington Post, House members Marie Gluesenkamp (Washington), Gabe Vásquez (New Mexico) and Levin himself did not see their expectations met during the meeting. What’s more, the first two, who are in favour of Biden’s departure, tried to question him on the video conference, but a member of the president’s team was in charge of turning off the ‘question’ signal on the monitor every time they pressed it.