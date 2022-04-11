Film, theater and television actor Andres Garcia80 years old and originally from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, reported through his social networks, having been hospitalized in Acapulco, Guerrero state, MexicoY received two units of blood. The veteran actor was accompanied by his wife Margarita Portillo.

To the concern of his followers, Andrés García thanked for all the signs of affection and spoke about his state of health. Likewise, she shared having received the visit of his son, also actor Leonardo García (fruit of his first marriage to Sandra Vale), in his home on the shores of the beach in Coyuca de Benítez, municipality of Guerrero, Mexico.

“Dear friends, I want to thank you very much for your concern, you have sent me messages of good will from all over the world,” said the leading man of Mexican cinema, star of “Pedro Navaja” films.

Andrés García accompanied by his wife Margarita Portillo.

He mentioned that he only spent one day at the Santa Lucía Hospital, in the port of Acapulco, Guerrero, to receive a blood transfusion.

I’m fine now, I wish you all the best in the world, I send you a big kiss and above all, thank you for worrying about me.

At the end of the video, your child leonardo garcia He said: “The boss is fine, he’s fine, thank you all”.

Andrés García has a spinal cord problem that destroys his red blood cells. It is worth mentioning that last January, he told in an interview for Telemundo’s “Al Rojo Vivo” program, that he needed a blood transfusion, which was getting complicated, due to his O negative blood type.

In the description of the aforementioned video, the also film producer mentioned that the blood transfusion you received is a routine process that helps you maintain your energy and health in the right way.

Read more: Ivonne Montero reveals that Aleida Núñez humiliated her at work for which she was fired for being problematic

In addition, He denied what was published by the media, about his health condition being delicate. “As you could see, I commented that everything was fine, many media have taken the note in an exaggerated way, even commenting that I was admitted to the hospital urgently, stating that my state of health was very delicate. Haha.”

He also expressed having “enjoyed a very pleasant afternoon”, together with his son Leonardo García.