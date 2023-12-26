The Kremlin opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, who is serving a sentence of almost 30 years in prison, published his first words on social networks, after being located in a prison in Russia's Arctic Circle, after three weeks in which he was unknown. his whereabouts. In a sarcastic tone, Navalny said he was “the new Russian Santa Claus”, in reference to the harsh climatic conditions in which he finds himself. However, his lawyers denounced that his transfer to one of the prisons with the worst conditions in the entire country is an attempt to further isolate him and put him in danger.

Through his Telegram channel, this Tuesday, December 26, 2023, Alexei Navalny, the Russian opponent who is serving a sentence of almost 30 years in prison – after being accused of having alleged links with Western organizations that are a threat to Russia – stated who is in good health.

The politician and lawyer was also located on Monday, December 25, in a distant prison in the Arctic Circle. A place where Russian authorities transport prisoners by land, a journey that takes several days.

“Don't worry about me. I'm fine. I'm very happy to have reached my destination,” he said in a message in which he ironically described himself as “the new Santa Claus,” in reference to the remote place and the freezing temperatures under the that is found.

“I don't say 'Ho-ho-ho,' but I do say 'Oh-oh-oh' when I look out the window, where I can see the night, then the afternoon, and then the night again,” he continued sarcastically.

But his spokesperson and his lawyers emphasize that the prison where he was transferred is one of the most hostile in all of Russia.

“I didn't expect anyone to find me until mid-January. That's why I was so surprised when in the afternoon the door opened with the words: 'Your lawyer has come.' He said they had lost sight of me and some even got worried.” for me. Thank you very much for the support!” Navalny added in his message.

Until December 5, Navalny remained imprisoned in the Vladimir region, in central Russia, about 230 kilometers east of Moscow, but His collaborators and lawyers reported that they could not find him after December 6when his transfer began, which was planned, but the information was brief.

The Russian penitentiary services (FSIN) had confirmed, after insistent requests for information – to which the United States, the European Union and Amnesty International had also joined – that Navalni had been transferred from the prison where he was serving his sentence “under the ruling handed down by the Moscow Urban Court on August 4”, which included a new sentence of 19 years for extremism.

His transfer also occurred after Navalny spoke out against the re-election aspirations of President Vladimir Putin, who has been in power for more than 20 years, ahead of next year's elections.

“Polar Wolf”, the “hostile” prison to which Navalny was transferred

The Kremlin's recognized political adversary now remains at the center of IK-3 prison, in the town of Jarp, in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, in the distant Arctic Circle.

The town of Jarp, which has about 6,000 inhabitants, is located almost 2,000 kilometers northeast of Moscow or about 45 hours by train from the Russian capital.

This penitentiary center is nicknamed “Polar Wolf” due to its harsh conditions, added to which is the fact that it is one of the furthest prisons from civilization in all of Russia.

“This prison will be much worse than the previous one (…) They are trying to make his life as unbearable as possible,” denounced Kira Yarmysh, spokesperson for the imprisoned opponent, in a communication with the Reuters agency, established on Monday, December 25.

Jarp is less than 50 kilometers from Salekhard, the administrative capital of this territory that has an area larger than that of France, but is populated by only half a million inhabitants.

About the place, Iván Vostrikov, a collaborator of the opposition in the Siberian region of Tyumen, described on social networks that “escape is practically impossible. On the one hand, hundreds of kilometers of tundra, on the other, the mountains of the Arctic Ural. That is why They lock up the most terrible criminals and serial killers there.

For his part, Navalny noted that the journey there took him 20 days and made stops in several cities, including the capital of the Urals, Yekaterinburg, and Vorkuta.

What are the penalties that fall on Alexei Navalny?

In August 2023, Vladimir Putin's opposition leader added a sentence of 19 years in prison, to the 11 years he had already been sentenced, thus accumulating sentences of almost 30 years behind bars.

In 2022 he was sentenced to nine years and added to the two and a half that he was already serving in prison, in a fraud case, after, according to the Russian Justice, having diverted 2.6 million rubles – equivalent to $25,000 – from donations given to his anti-corruption organization.

In 2023, he was sentenced for “extremism” to 19 years in prison, accumulating a total of 29 years. His sentencing statement held that he had created an extremist organization, alluding to the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK), founded in 2011.

Among the causes, Justice pointed out that he created an organization that violated the rights of citizens and supposedly involved minors in unauthorized opposition demonstrations, considered “dangerous” actions by Moscow.

However, Navalny rejects all accusations against him. Human rights defense groups highlight that these are sentences with political motivations, due to the activism that the political leader has exercised.

For years, the opponent has denounced endemic corruption in his nation, as well as an alleged poisoning attempt by the Kremlin against him.

With EFE, AP and Reuters