This public event took on the appearance of an electoral rally at home on Saturday, three weeks before the election.

“I’m fine”. Nine days after being tested positive for Covid-19, Donald Trump again gave news of his state of health, Saturday, October 10. But this time, the US president addressed several hundred of his supporters gathered in the gardens of the White House.

A public event resembling an electoral rally at home, with the hope of relaunching his campaign three weeks before the presidential election. From the balcony of the White House, Donald Trump (without a mask) therefore took the opportunity to attack his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden. “We cannot let our country become a socialist nation “, he said for example. In front of the crowd that shouted “four more years” and “we love you”, the Republican candidate also assured that the coronavirus would “vanish”, it was “disappearing”.

It’s a personality cult pic.twitter.com/x0pdXXzwZG – Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 10, 2020