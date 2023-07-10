Minister of Finance says he is less pressured than 3 months ago: “The fire has subsided”

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT), said this Monday (10.Jul.2023) that he is feeling less “fried” within the party itself and by external agents than was felt 3 months ago. According to him, the “fire friend” has decreased in recent weeks.

“The friend and the enemy. The fire subsided. I’m feeling less in the frying pan than I was 3 months ago”, said Haddad in an interview to the podcast O Subject, from the news portal g1hosted by journalist Natuza Nery.

“My party is full of people of opinion, who think differently, who studied something else. I also keep talking to the PT, going to Executive meetings, explaining what I’m doing”, declared the minister.

In the 1st half of the government, Haddad went through moments of attrition. In February, for example, the victory it had in restoring federal taxes on gasoline prevented a deterioration in its credibility with the market, but caused tension with members of the PT.

In the interview, the Minister of Finance also spoke about the resistance he faced when taking office. “There were a lot of people in the so-called Faria Lima who said: ‘Haddad can’t be Minister of the Economy’. Or did not follow my work in the city hall, or in the Ministry of Education, or what I wrote in my whole life”, he said.

He concluded by highlighting his trajectory: “I’ve been in this life for 23 years. I’m a bit used to experiencing ups and downs without being too impressed. I know that the high is not as high as it seems, that the low is not as low as it seems.”

Ecological Transition Plan

Haddad commented that, last week, he had a long meeting as president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to present the Ecological Transition Plan, a project that he considers the great hallmark of the current government. Said it will be the best to overcome the “Tragic decade in the economy” that Brazil had.

“Behind the scenes here at the Ministry of Finance, there was a structure that was working in silence to map all the opportunities that Brazil has as competitive advantages in relation to the world. To modernize our production infrastructure. So, this goes for infrastructure, for the generation of clean energy, for attracting foreign investment that wants to produce green products and transform this into a brand in Brazil”, stated.