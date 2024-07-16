“Nobody cared who I was until I put on the mask.” Tom Hardy (Hammersmith, 46) could make his own the phrase of Bane, his character in The dark knightThere are at least three films in which his face has been partially hidden: Mad Max: Fury Road, Dunkirk and the third part of the Batman trilogy, his debut in Hollywood. Other times he made the masks himself with extreme transformations that have put his health at risk. He is not afraid of risk: he played two brothers in Legend and was the only character of the praised Locke.

He doesn’t deny his contradictions either: he is a man who is extremely jealous of his private life, but who nevertheless speaks openly about the addictions he has had to deal with since he was thirteen, and a tough guy who is in love with his children: “When I found out I was going to be a father, all the shit went out of my head.” A symbol of normative virility, who claims to feel “as masculine as an eggplant” and an actor who rejects being a Hollywood star, but leads box office hits with million-dollar earnings. While we wait for the end of the trilogy of the unexpectedly successful VenomHardy has just released The Bikeriders, the law of the asphaltdescribed by Variety as “The Godfather of the biker movies”, where he shares the bill with Austin Butler and Jodie Comer.

He is aware that the public loves his excesses. “People didn’t sit up and pay attention to me until I started getting fat and kicking people and being aggressive,” confessed to Esquire. Conflict has always been in his life. He is the son of writer and screenwriter Edward Chips Hardy —author of Taboothe brutal HBO series that Tom Hardy co-wrote and starred in—and the artist Elizabeth Anne Barret, and grew up in a well-off environment. “I always had a certain sense of shame for being privileged,” he admits. At eleven, his eyes lit up when a policeman gave a talk in his class warning of the dangers of sniffing glue: until then he had not even considered that it was so easy to find drugs. Nor does he want to glamorize addictions. “I wasn’t the bad boy Tom, just a vulgar drunk.”

Tom Hardy in 2003. Avalon (Getty Images)

He was a scrawny, puny kid known as “Weasel” – “one of those yokels who was out on the streets all day.” By the age of 13, he was on the police radar, expelled from boarding school for stealing and driving without a license and with a gun, and plunged into an addiction to alcohol and crack that lasted well into his twenties. After waking up in a pool of blood and vomit in Soho in 2003, he checked himself into rehab and hasn’t had a drink since. “I completely went off the rails and I’m lucky I didn’t have a terrible accident or end up in jail or dead, because that’s where I was going. I know my beast now and I know how to handle it. It’s like living with a 200kg orangutan that wants to kill me. It’s much more powerful than me, it doesn’t speak the same language and it runs around the darkness of my soul. I would have sold my mother for a dose of crack.” recognized The Guardian.

His family was his main support in recovering. “I wanted my father to be proud of me and I started acting because there was nothing else I knew how to do.” While studying at the Drama Centre in London, where he met Michael Fassbender, he was selected for a role in Blood brothersthe World War II drama produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg which was followed by Black Hawk Down. After Ridley Scott’s film came Star Trek: Nemesisa blockbuster that turned out to be a failure, and RocknRolla Guy Ritchie’s film, where he played a gay gangster. It was another gangster, this time a real one, who made him famous, Bronsona disturbing and hyper-violent prison drama that required an exhaustive amount of characterization work, including gaining twenty kilos. It was the first sign of how far he was willing to go to give credibility to his work.

Her first big role in the United States came in an atypical way. When production began on Warriorthe story of two brothers who live under the shadow of an alcoholic father and end up facing each other in a brutal mixed martial arts tournament, the studio asked its director, Gavin O’Connor, to choose two unknown actors with the potential to become movie stars. O’Connor showed great intuition and the chosen ones were Joel Edgerton and Hardy. The director gave him the opportunity to read for the part and Hardy showed up at his house on a Sunday at twelve o’clock at night, told him that he was terrible at auditions and ended up staying there for five days.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy greet each other in Los Angeles in 2009. Mark Sullivan (WireImage)

He got the part, but once he had it he was on the verge of walking away. “Gavin, I don’t come from a working class background, I’m not a wrestler, I’m not American, I don’t know anything about wrestling,” he said. confessed to a terrified O’Connor. This one had to use psychology to keep him in an excellent film that deserved more luck.

To the sequel of Mad Max came in a more conventional way: George Miller fell in love with his performance in Bronson“It gave me the same feeling I had when Mel Gibson first walked into the room: there was a kind of avant-garde charm, they have an animal charisma. You don’t know what’s going on inside them, and yet they are enormously attractive,” she explained to VultureWarner Bros. casting chief Lora Kennedy shared the same perception: “Tom has an incredible duality: He has this incredible physical presence that is terrifying, evil and masculine, but then he is soft and feminine and delicate at times, a unique combination for a guy with his look.”

Hardy and the controversial Armie Hammer arrived for the final test. They read a sequence together and at one point Hardy spat on Hammer, as revealed by Kyle Buchanan in Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road. At that point, Hammer told Miller that Hardy needed the role more than he did. Buchanan’s book also reveals an incident that became an open secret: his feud with Charlize Theron, the female star. The South African’s professionalism, the first to arrive on set each day with her lines perfectly memorized, contrasted with Hardy’s erratic behavior. One day, when she was forced to wait for him for three hours, she exploded, calling him disrespectful and shouting: “Fine that fucking bastard $100,000 for every minute he’s delayed this group!”

After that incident, he asked for protection and was assigned a producer to accompany him and ensure that there were no more conflicts. Time has smoothed things over and both have blamed the exhausting conditions of the shoot. Hardy also takes refuge in his inexperience: “I was lost, the pressure on both of them was overwhelming. She needed a better partner, perhaps more experienced. That is something that cannot be faked. I would like to think that now, that I am older and uglier, I could rise to the occasion,” he admits in the book.

It wasn’t his only incident on a set. According to director John Hillcoat, he came to blows with Shia LaBeouf during the filming of Lawless. “There was a fight between them and it escalated to the point where they had to be restrained. But I was relieved to hear that it didn’t go any further, because I wouldn’t have liked to see the outcome.” Equally famous were his fights with the director of The RevenantAlejandro González Iñárritu, immortalized on a T-shirt worn by the actor himself. It was an extremely hard and complex shoot, but with a satisfactory ending: he received his first Oscar nomination for best supporting actor.

Tom Hardy in 2022. Albert L. Ortega (WireImage)

Awards don’t seem to be her main motivation. When she was nominated for a Bafta she stayed at home to spend time with her newborn baby. But she doesn’t disdain them either. “There’s a part of me that wants to win an Oscar and wants to be on the cover of a magazine and all that kind of stuff, but there’s also a part of me that doesn’t. I’m not the guy you need, I’m not a role model. Don’t look too deep, because after you scratch the surface you’ll find out that I’m normal and I’ve got skeletons in my closet,” she told Esquire.

His ability to disappear within characters was what caught the attention of Christopher Nolan, with whom he has worked on Origin, Dunkirk and The dark knight. Playing Bane, one of the most charismatic villains in the Batman saga, was a huge challenge. He had to gain 13 kilos in three months and undergo brutal training to achieve the ball-like muscles that the character sports in the comics, and he also modulated his voice. His performance is so excessive that it could be parody, but it is nevertheless fascinating and terrifying.

So much physical work takes its toll on him. He joked about it after the premiere of Venom: “Why am I getting these roles now that I’m over 40? I’m exhausted! They should have given them to me ten years ago, dammit!” Despite his complaints, he remains fit at the same level as a professional athlete. He holds a blue belt in Jiu-Jitsu, a discipline he took up while filming Warriorand in 2022 made headlines for participating and winning the gold medal at a championship in north London.

Don’t let his affable demeanor fool you. He is extremely protective of his privacy, especially when it comes to his children. He has three, one from a relationship with actress Rachel Speed ​​and two with his wife, Charlotte Riley, whom he met while filming Wuthering Heights and with which it has also coincided in Peaky blinders. His volunteer work with young people in situations of social exclusion at the Prince’s Trust association and his involvement in dog adoption campaigns are also notable. He is a Pitbull breed devotee and his love story with his dog Woody, whom He dedicated a heartbreaking letter After his death, he delighted his social media followers.

Tom Hardy and Zora the dog in New York in 2014. Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

Unlike other colleagues like Cillian Murphy, he does not reject social networks, quite the opposite. When Buzzfeed He revealed some photos of himself on MySpace with, let’s say, singular poseshe said proudly. “I have no shame in my photographs, especially one of me in my underwear, which is a glorious photo of a man in his natural habitat. In America, they say I should be ashamed, but I am not remotely ashamed,” he told Sky News. “That’s me, thank you.” No hang-ups.

