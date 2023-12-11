The businesswoman Melissa Klug She became a mother for the sixth time last November 28 in the United States. The baby was received with praise and congratulatory greetings from the influencer's followers. However, a few days ago Melissa was surprised by a question from her friend Evelyn Vela on Instagram about whether she dares to have a seventh child, this time a boy. Klug had a response that he shared publicly on the internet.

What did Melissa Klug say about having a seventh child?

Klug, who is engaged to Jesus Boat Since June of this year, he received a query on Instagram. Evelyn Vela, one of her closest friends, asked her if she would like to have a baby boy, which would mean the seventh for her.

“The little man? I'm exhausted”, was the one that Melissa Klug answered in view of all her fans on her profile, which has more than 2.5 million followers.

Evelyn Vela and Melissa Klug interacted on Instagram. Photo: Instagram capture/Melissa Klug

Melissa Klug shows off a renewed figure a few days after giving birth

The mother of Samahara Lobaton He shared a photograph with his youngest daughter in the United States on Instagram. The snapshot shows Melissa with a renewed figure and a smile from ear to ear for her new journey in motherhood. The businesswoman received praising comments on her publication.

“Beautiful, you are radiant”, “Beautiful, congratulations”, “How beautiful that mommy”, “What a blessing children are, you are very pretty”, “What a beautiful mom”, were some of the messages from users.