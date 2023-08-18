Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

“I’m angry, I did that,” Lucy L. wrote in her diary: Now the nurse has been found guilty of seven baby murders. © CHESHIRE CONSTABULARY / AFP

Lucy L. is guilty. The court in Manchester has now announced that. The nurse killed seven babies and tried to kill six others.

Manchester – Incredible crime in England. Between June 2015 and June 2016, nurse Lucy L. killed infants unnoticed in the premature baby ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital in London. At first, nobody suspected the 33-year-old, too nice, too harmless the blonde seemed. She was arrested in July 2018.

Lucy L. found guilty of nurse killing seven babies in England

Now Lucy L. has been found guilty by the Manchester court. She killed at least seven premature babies in her year of murder, and tried to kill another six children. The verdict is in, and the court will announce the sentence on Monday. The trial lasted ten months and is considered the longest murder trial in the UK.

Among other things, Lucy L. had transferred a handwritten diary at the time. In a note, the then-20s-year-old wrote: “I killed her on purpose because I’m not good enough to take care of her. I’m a terrible person. I’m evil, I did this.”

Years later, she stood in the dock crying as the jury read part of the verdict. Meanwhile, her mother burst into tears, British media reports. She still can’t seem to believe what her daughter did. “You can’t be serious, that can’t be true,” Susan L. whispered to her husband, according to Sky.

“Whatever punishment she gets, she won’t be enough”: Affected parents talk about Lucy L.

A member of the jury also cried. The families of the victims struggled for composure, comforted each other. “Whatever punishment she gets, it won’t be enough,” said the parents of a pair of twins who tried to poison L. with insulin. Both children survived the attacks, one of the two sustained brain damage. The court process was tough for the parents. “I had to listen to her lie and lie and lie,” the mother complains.

Neither Lucy L. nor her parents were in the courtroom when the trial ended. The many partial sentences were read out separately, and when the sentence was later announced, L. did not want to come out of her cell.

