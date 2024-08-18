Alvaro Morata he returned to talk about the end of his love story with Alice Campello, news that was released a few days ago on social media. The footballer said he suffered a lot for what happened, so much so that he made the decision to change teams.

Alvaro Morata

Here are his words on the matter.

Alvaro Morata’s big change

Alvaro Morata he is a great footballer who has often ended up at the centre of the scene for the great skill he has shown on the field. The man is among the most followed on social media not only for his talent in this sport, but also for his love life.

Alvaro and Alice

He is in fact known for having been married to Alice Campello, with whom he had three children. A few days ago, however, the two announced their separation, which came like a bolt from the blue.

Alvaro then decided to take another path also professionally speaking. In fact, he chose to change teams, thus opting for his consecration in Milan. A decision that has surprised many and that seems to be the right one given the results that the champion is achieving.

The footballer’s suffering

Alvaro Morata he returned to talk about what happened with his ex-wife, the woman who made him the father of three beautiful children. The man declared that the two broke up by mutual agreement, as they understood that they could not continue on this path together.

Alvaro Morata

Nothing happened between them, not even a betrayal. Alvaro however declared that he was devastated from this breakup, which is why he even decided to change the football team he plays for.

The footballer then said that Alice preferred to stay in Spain to not move again. A love that ended without hate and without rancor, but that certainly left a great empty in both. Fortunately, however, their children will not be affected by this detachment, as their parents have maintained a great bond despite the end of their relationship.