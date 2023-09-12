Between life and death. That is the state of health of the young man Colombian Ander Salaswho was brutally beaten on the night of September 6 in an attack that was captured on video by witnesses and is today condemned by thousands of people.

Ander Jafeth Salas, Colombian soccer player attacked in Mexico.

Salas participated in a soccer match in Texcoco, state of Mexico. After a goal celebration, the Colombian was attacked by several young people, to the point of leaving him unconscious on the field.

The Mexican press titled the event as ‘Colombian soccer player is brutally beaten for scoring a goal.’ Salas, 22 years old, was born in Maicao, La Guajira, and has migrated to Venezuela and Mexico in search of fulfilling his dream of being a professional soccer player.

I'm desperate. I ask to leave the country to look for my son

In fact, Salas is part of a Mexican third division club and also works in a clothing warehouse.

According to the Mexican press, the attack occurred on the La Conchita field in Texcoco.

‘They left me in a coma’: Ander Salas’ mother



After the beating, Ander is in a coma. The Colombian is admitted to the ‘Santo Niño de Atocha surgical medical center, where they have stated that his health is serious.

Even his mother Ana Jackeline Salas informed the media through a social media video that her son is in a coma.

Moment when Ander Salas is brutally beaten.

“Several young people attacked him, brutally mistreated him, left him in a coma.””Ana detailed.

In a painful story, the woman begged the justice system in Mexico and Colombia to move forward with the investigations to identify and capture the young man’s attackers.

“I ask for justice for the aggressors who dared to mistreat him like an animal,” the woman added.

#International | Young Ander Jafeth Salas remains hospitalized and in critical condition due to a brutal beating while celebrating a goal. Ana Jackeline Salas, mother of the Colombian soccer player, confirmed on Red + Noticias that her son traveled to that country to pursue the dream of becoming… pic.twitter.com/uiaq2zAkSu — Red+ Noticias (@RedMasNoticias) September 11, 2023

Ana also revealed that she is desperate, since she has not been able to leave the country to reunite with her son. In fact, the Mexican press detailed that there would be a problem with the documentation that has prevented the old woman from going to that country.

Ana Salas, in the video, said that she is a mother with limited economic resources, so she asks for help to travel to take care of Ander.

“There he has no family, no one. He only has some friends who know that he is a young man full of dreams. I’m desperate. “I ask to leave the country to look for my son,” she said.

