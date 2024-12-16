TO Anne Hathaway He has nothing left to prove. He has already won Oscar (due to his enormous performance in The miserable ones), but she has also continued to show great courage in her career when it comes to choosing projects, so that it is very difficult to pigeonhole her and she can seamlessly alternate between independent cinema and the big ones. blockbusters. Also with those nostalgic meetings to which the industry has been so assiduous for some time now, as demonstrated by its presence in the sequels of two of its classics.

Right now they are running so much Princess surprise 2 as The devil wears Prada 2. Interviewed by Hollywood ReporterHathaway comments on how enriching it is for her, comparing it to the time she starred in the original films. “In both films they took wonderful care of me. I was a baby, like a girl, when I made Princess by surprise. I fulfilled 18 years while we were shooting it, and I was a very, very young woman when I made The devil wears Prada.

The communities that made those two films, with Garry Marshall and David Frankelthey guided me, took care of me and worried about me. “I am very happy to be able to do the same for other people, to have the knowledge, experience and confidence to take care of other people on sets where I am considered a leader.”

Along with these two continuations, Hathaway has been linked to the new Christopher Nolanwith whom he already worked in The Dark Knight: The Legend Rises and Interstellar. We don’t know much about this film but the cast is outstanding: apart from Hathaway we have Tom Holland, Zendaya, Matt Damon, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron and Robert Pattinson. Hathaway can only count herself lucky.

But he has a thorn in his side, and he takes the opportunity to make a wish for 2025. “I have never made a great christmas movie. “I know it’s a weird thing on a wish list, but I’m desperate to make a Christmas movie,” Hathaway admits, even though she’s aware of how many things she’s been able to do so far. “There are many different ways your acting career can go, and I’m aware of that. And I’m genuinely surprised by have this version”.

“It’s a very unusual job to sign up for,” he continues. “Maybe some people who only make multi-million dollar movies may feel that way, but if you love independent cinema As much as I am, you are always grateful for the jobs that keep the lights on and for being able to go back and forth between the two.”

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movie and series news? Sign up for our newsletter.