The conductor Giancarlo Magalli is healed, he has defeated the monster that has forced him to fight in the last year: “It’s done!”

The beautiful announcement came during the program “With us… freewheeling”. Giancarlo Magalli revealed that he won his fight. The conductor defeated the tumor.

Credit: Mediaset

In recent months he had shown that he had changed, lost weight and had told of his fight against that monster. Today, Giancarlo Magalli can shoot a sigh of relief.

I’m cured! It’s done! We take it for sure. It took a while but here we are. And so now I could go back to TV in the role of ‘Lazarus’, let’s see.

He joked in front of the cameras and the joy in his eyes infected the Italian public. A long applause and many smiling faces inside the television studio.

Credit: Mediaset

Giancarlo Magalli and the diagnosis of spleen lymphoma

After the diagnosis of splenic lymphoma, the conductor has moved away from the world of television. He immediately dedicated himself to the treatments and therapies necessary to defeat the tumor. Therapies that have worked and that have them restored his life.

The conductor of Your business he had already told of the hard months he had been forced to face and said he was optimistic. His conditions had improved and he was now waiting for her Final tac.

It’s been a year to forget. We are at the end of this experience, the therapies are finished and only the definitive confirmation is needed.

Credit: Mediaset

A confirmation that has finally arrived! Giancarlo Magalli he made it!

The only thing he regretted was that he had lost his plans. The conductor had stated: