Emma Brown she is a very famous singer who has always spoken about the importance of physical and mental health. The girl has suffered serious illnesses in the past and now she has had to undergo yet another medical check-up aimed at establishing her condition.

Emma

Here’s what the medical response was.

Emma Marrone’s illness

Emma Brown she is a very good Italian singer-songwriter who has literally enchanted us throughout her career thanks to the beauty of her songs. She is a determined and determined woman who has been through a lot. Luckily she never lost her strength shine and to get up even when the world was against her.

Emma Brown

Several years ago Emma participated in Friends and revealed how, shortly before, she had been struck by a bad illness that could have put her life at risk. This disease was kept under control for some time, but then it manifested itself again, forcing her to make a drastic decision following a surgery.

Unfortunately, these are genetic conditions that can present themselves at any time in life. For this reason, those who accuse them must be monitored regularly from a medical point of view. Precisely for this reason Emma, ​​a few hours ago, carried out yet another one check. This is precisely in view of the summer performances that he will give to his audience over the next few months.

The medical response and the singer’s message

Just before going on stage Yoga Radio Bruno Summer 2024 Emma underwent medical checks which fortunately had a more than positive result positive. There singerIn the past, she discovered that she had been hit by a ovarian cancera condition which if neglected can even lead to death.

Emma