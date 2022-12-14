“There is someone who does not tell the truth!” The words of Alice Neri’s husband about his friend Marco

New and important breakthroughs on the case of Alice Neri, the 32-year-old woman found lifeless in her car engulfed in flames. Her husband Nicholas Negrini, in a new interview with Afternoon 5reveals how she feels and above all the reason for all these details about the girl’s private life.

The investigators are still working to reconstruct exactly what happened in his last day of life. At the moment the only suspect is a 29-year-old Tunisian man, that is fled in Switzerland.

However, the latter deny every accusation. From the video surveillance images of the Smart Cafè, the boy can be seen wandering between the club and the slot room. He later admitted that he had asked for a ride to the woman, but that he went straight home.

For the investigators this is not the case at all, but they believe that he is theperpetrator of the crime. Alice’s husband is still in a daze, given the details that are coming out. Nicholas Negriniin a new interview with Afternoon 5he said:

At the moment with the few things we know it’s difficult just thinking about putting your heart at peace and moving forward. It’s hard for me to just live through the day. I have to move forward with my daughter and I have to do it for her too, but there are still many things that we have to face.

The words of Alice Neri’s husband about his friend Marco who was with her at the bar

I only told the little girl that her mother is gone, but there are still other steps to take to say goodbye. At this moment I can only follow the developments of the story and I am confused by all the things that emerge every day. I am convinced that there are people who do not tell the whole truth.

With this sentence at the end of the interview, Nicholas addresses Marco, Alice’s colleague with whom she spent her last hours of life. For him and his brother, since the man never contacted them, they believe she didn’t say the reality on that evening.