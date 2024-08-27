Chadia Rodriguez lashes out at a fan who asked her to undress

Chadia Rodriguez lashes out at a fan during a concert in Sardinia, in Budoni, during the Holi Dance Festival.

The rapper stopped playing to scold a spectator who yelled at her to take off her shirt. “What did you say?” Chadia Rodriguez says, interrupting the show. “Babe, if I took off my shirt, it would be a problem for you. Be respectful, because you’re an adult and you’re surrounded by kids, who then take your shitty example. Remember that! Then they think it’s normal! ‘Take off your shirt’ what? I’m coming to slap you! How dare you? You should learn to live in the world!”