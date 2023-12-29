Friday, December 29, 2023, 8:47 p.m.



It seems like every season has its viral makeup. Not only is the clothing dyed in the particular winter tones, which are colder according to the season, but this fashion is also transferred to the 'makeup'. A new trend that adds to the long list of 'beauty trends' that are sweeping social networks like TikTok, as did 'latte makeup' or the 'clean look' at the time, which caused a real sensation among users. .

'I'm cold makeup', like the rest of makeup, has a feature that makes it especially characteristic. In this case it is the use of blush or blush so that the skin acquires the typical reddish color that appears on the cheeks as a result of low temperatures. It could be said that it is a variant of the well-known 'sun kissed' effect that is very popular in summer.

How to recreate 'i'm cold makeup'



The first step, and also the most important, is to perfectly prepare the skin with a good 'skin routine' so that it acquires a 'glow' effect. Next we will apply the foundation all over the face and the concealer in the T zone to give a brighter appearance. Although tanning is more common on warm days, it seems that it is here to stay, so it also becomes another essential.

Once all these products have been applied, the next part is to use the two most important cosmetics of this makeup: blush and highlighter. The key is to apply a generous amount of blush and highlighter to the cheeks and also the nose.

The eyes don't require much preparation either, you just need to do a good eyeliner, either with a creamy or liquid pencil, the type you feel most comfortable with. Once the eyeliner is done, we will apply highlighter to the tear duct and mascara.

The last part is the lips. For this it will not be necessary to go crazy, since the aim is to achieve a bitten lip effect. For this reason, it will only be enough to apply a red lipstick in the center and blend it a little, so that it becomes a duller tone and then put a little gloss on top so that they acquire a juicy tone.

With these few products you can achieve this viral makeup that is sweeping social networks and that has all the 'influencers' and 'celebrities' dazzled.