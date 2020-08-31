Nairo Quintana changed Movistar for Arkea for 2020, at age 30 and after eight seasons in the telephone team. The relationship, successful for both parties (He conquered the 2014 Giro, the 2016 Vuelta, two Tirrenos, a Volta, a Vuelta al País Vasco and another de Romandía, among his most outstanding successes), it ended up very worn, with reproaches in both directions and a unfinished goal: the yellow dream of the Tour. After finishing second in 2013 and in 2015 and third in 2016, Nairo wants to “aspire to the title again” with a block at his disposal: “In the Arkea I feel confident and motivated again, with all my teammates in support of a goal. I’m better this way. The discussions don’t go with me, I ended up a little tired of noticing the division with several leaders and the same goals ”.

Quintana refers to the last two courses, in which he shared the captaincy on the Tour with Mikel Landa and Alejandro Valverde. “Now I have a solid block: Barguil will help me in the mountains, like Anacona or Dayer (his brother). We may not be the strongest group to control, that will correspond to the Ineos or the Jumbo, but I am comfortable and very focused to achieve great things ”.

The Colombian started 2020 like a shot: he aimed stage and general in La Provence and Alpes-Maritimes and de Var, and achieved his fifth prepandemic triumph in Paris-Nice, in La Colmiane. Upon leaving the confinement, which happened in his country, a vehicle ran over him while he was training. He withdrew from the Dauphiné out of caution, for discomfort in the damaged knee, and in the The opening day of the Tour fell: “Fortunately, nothing happened, sheet metal and paint”. Nor is he concerned about the pandemic: “We live in a bubble, with analysis and without contagion. So we will focus on what really concerns us: the most important competition in the world ”. Because the dream of donning the yellow jersey continues: “I have to race smartly and with ambition in the mountains to manage an advantage let it go around the minute and a half facing the chrono from La Planche des Belles Filles ”.