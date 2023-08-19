Ema Stokholma returns to where she was born and where her mother made her live the worst years of her life: “She told me to jump from that bridge”

With a touching letter written and published on Instagram, the model, presenter and writer Ema Stokholmawanted to tell her experience of returning, after 30 years, to the place where her mother told her to jump off a bridge.

Born in December 1983 a Romans-sur-Isèrein the south of France, Ema Stokholma is today a successful presenter, model and writer in Italy.

On several occasions she has openly told of her difficult childhood, which began when she and her brother were left alone with their mother. A woman who has been a lot harmful for them.

At the age of 15, after years of physical and psychological violence, Ana decided to leave and come to Italy, where she looked for his fathershe was with him for a few months, to then finally take her path.

He decided to go back to Romans-sur-Isère only today, still very scared, but with the courage of a happy, fulfilled and in love woman.

The return of Ema Stokholma to the places of her difficult childhood

In a long and touching letter, the presenter recounted her experience which, inevitably, brought back to her mind the most painful moments of life.

I ran. In 20 minutes we had already seen everything. Practice closed. I’ve been waiting for this moment for 30 years and in less than half an hour we finish everything and we don’t talk about it anymore. I never went back to Romans sur Isère. What the f**k was I going back to that place where I was born, raised, where I almost died?

“Almost 30 years ago in a Peugeot 106, together with my mother and brother, we were looking for a new life. A few years after that departure, I ran away from home never to return, choosing Italy like a tomato chooses spaghetti, because I hadn’t found this new life, and the violence of past years hadn’t remained in that southern town. from France but she had gone up with us in the Peugeot and if it had been a Citroën it would have been the same.”

Yes is took his time Ema, but then decided to go back to those streets: