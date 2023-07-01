On Monday (26.jun), the former president, now ineligible, had said that the former first lady could be a candidate for the Presidency

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro shared photos in support of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) who is ineligible for 8 years, according to the decision of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) this Friday (June 30, 2023). Bolsonaro was convicted, by 5 votes in favor and two against, for abuse of political power and misuse of the media.

“Only God knows the hearts of men. God has not and will never lose control of anything.”Michelle wrote on your Instagram profile. The former first lady also stated that she continues to trust, believe and stand by her husband.

Finally, she quoted Bolsonaro with the phrase: “Our dream is still more alive than ever”. And assured: “I am at your command, my captain”.

On Monday (June 26), the former president said, in an interview with Folha de S.Paulothat the former first lady can become a candidate for the Presidency if she wants to.

Bolsonaro Ineligible

The TSE decided to determine the ineligibility of Jair Bolsonaro for 8 years for abuse of political power and misuse of the media. The Electoral Court complied with the action filed by the PDT (Democratic Labor Party) in August 2022 against the meeting of the then Chief Executive with ambassadors at the Alvorada Palace in July last year. On the occasion, the former president criticized the Brazilian electoral system, electronic voting machines and the actions of the STF and TSE.