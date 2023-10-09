To “Record TV”, presenter gives 1st interview after receiving a new heart and talks about returning to television

Television presenter Fausto Silva, known as Faustão, gave his first interview after undergoing a heart transplant. In a conversation shown by Record TV this Sunday (October 8, 2023), he stated that the most difficult part of the process came after the procedure, with the post-operative period and physiotherapy.

“Surgery is the least, it’s the least work. The worst is the 45 days in the hospital bed, the rehabilitation with physiotherapy. It takes a lot of discipline, a lot of patience. That is the problem”said the 73-year-old presenter.

Faustão said he felt “an old car with a new engine” and said it was time to fix it “the whole car”. He stated that his focus is on recovery: “I won’t say no [vou retornar para a TV], but first I want to focus on health. Maybe next year”.

He criticized rumors that he could have “jumped” the SUS transplant queue because he was famous: “We know that the internet has opened up space for all the idiots in the world. There’s no point, you have to live with today’s world. Those who think evil are always evil people, there’s no point in wanting to change. This type is everywhere.”.

