American actor Michael J. Fox, 62, is a true legend after having starred in the science fiction trilogy 'Back to the Future' or 'Back to the Future', in English. However, he revealed that he will regret for the rest of his life having refused to participate in a film that wanted him among its cast, thinking that the production would not be successful. To his surprise, the film won 2 Oscars and became one of the highest-grossing movies of 1990, grossing a total of $505 million after investing only $22 million.

But what movie are we talking about and what were the harsh qualifiers it gave Michael J. Fox for disparaging the project that could have brought him much greater fame? In this note, we tell you.

What movie did Michael J. Fox refuse to participate in?

The movie that Michael J. Fox rejected is none other than 'Ghost', the 1990 romantic drama starring Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze. This film had the actress Whoopi Goldberg as winner of the Oscar award for best supporting actress. In addition, she won another statuette for best original screenplay, after having been nominated in 5 categories, including best film of the year.

'Ghost: the shadow of love' premiered in 1990.

What did Michael J. Fox say after rejecting 'Ghost' several years ago?

The actor Michael J. Fox He was one of the most coveted movie stars of the 90s, after starring in 'Back to the Future', 'Mars Attacks' and lending his voice to little Stuart Little.

“They told me about Ghost at first. I said, 'It's never going to work. Whoopi is great, but it's never going to work.'”, confessed Fox, who suffers from Parkinson's. The film was a tremendous success and the film is considered cult.

“Afterwards, the movie was great, and huge, and I'm a fucking idiot,” shared the legend of science fiction cinema in 2023.

Michael J. Fox was an established star in world cinema in the 90s, thanks to his role in 'Back to the Future'. Photo: The newspaper.

What is the movie 'Ghost, the shadow of love' about?

'Ghost' is a romance and drama film directed by Jerry Zucker. The plot revolves around a man named Sam Wheat, played by Patrick Swayze, who is murdered in a robbery. After dying, his spirit is trapped in the underworld and he discovers that his death was not an accident, but is related to dangerous secrets.

Sam communicates with his girlfriend, Molly (Demi Moore), through a psychic, Oda Mae Brown (Whoopi Goldberg), to protect his partner and unravel the truth behind her murder.