However, not all clients know how to make the most of the services of the same, and that is why Emily Elizabeth, Airbnb super host, revealed in Business Insider What are the five things you would like all your clients to know before arriving at the place and starting with the accommodation?.

Please state the reason for your visitElizabeth revealed that she really appreciates it when guests, before checking in, send her a message telling her why they are visiting and giving her a brief introduction about themselves. “I feel more comfortable welcoming you,” she said, and it can also help her to give you better recommendations. Selection of local recommendations: In the same sense as the previous point, if Elizabeth already knows who her guest will be, she says that she likes to explore every corner to be able to suggest places to eat, beautiful landscapes to visit, among other things that can help the guest have a better experience during their visit. Perfectionist accommodation: The woman also revealed that, in order to leave her Airbnb in the best possible condition, before starting to receive guests she had friends, family or acquaintances of her use the facilities and give her their most sincere feedback on the service and amenities it provides, so that she could then perfect each detail to improve. The importance of check-inElizabeth says that she gives a lot of importance to the moment when guests enter the facilities, since that moment “sets the tone for their entire stay” and gives her clues as to how her clients will behave during their time at the accommodation. Five star review, or nothing: The woman says that it is best for her to have guests rate their Airbnb experience with five stars at the end of their stay, but if they don’t, it is preferable for them not to give a rating at all. “Although four stars may seem praiseworthy in other places, they are not enough on Airbnb.”

