Giulia Cecchettin’s grandmother spoke again about her granddaughter: she said she was also sorry for Filippo Turetta’s parents

Yesterday afternoon, Monday 4 December, Carla Gatto’s grandmother Giulia Cecchettin chose to do a short interview with the program Afternoon 5. He wanted to remember his 22-year-old granddaughter, who lost her life at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta.

CREDIT: CHANNEL 5

The latter, after an escape lasting about 7 days, arrived in Germany. But once here, after running out of gas on the emergency lane of the motorway, he was placed in custody arrest.

Giulia’s grandmother, after presentation of her latest novel and after the controversy that arose due to this event, she returned to talking about the granddaughter. Interviewed by one of the correspondents she declared:

I feel sorry for Filippo’s parents, because I think it hurts them greatly to know what their son did. I didn’t know him, Giulia was in love at the beginning, it was his first love. It was a joy for her, but then he started to show some discontent and he said to me: ‘Grandma, I’m leaving him.’

I told her that she had done well and to continue on her path. In the family we knew that he was jealous, but not to this extent. The first time she left him, she told me that he was tight on her because he was a little too jealous, but we didn’t expect anything like that. For us it was a bolt from the blue: who could think of something like that? Giulia was a strong girl, but at the same time with a good soul. She was eternally cheerful, everything was always fine with her.

The words of Giulia Cecchettin’s grandmother for the funeral

Giulia’s funeral is scheduled for late morning today, Tuesday 5 December, in Basilica of Padua. The arrival of many people is expected, including these many political institutions. Grandma Carla, to talk about this moment, said:

Tomorrow will be a very painful day. However, we experience pain with the mind, with the heart and with the body, in our underwear, in our way of representing ourselves to others.