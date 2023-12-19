Scarred by order of her ex-boyfriend, Martina Mucci faces the court trial with her head held high. Underlining that she will also represent Giulia Cecchettin before the judges

At trial, Martina Mucci said she will also fight in court for Giulia Cecchettin. The young girl had been disfigured by order of her ex-boyfriend, who will have to answer for serious injuries against him. In the courtroom, however, she will not be alone. She will be there to represent Giulia Cecchettin, the 22 year old who lost her life at the hands of her ex-boyfriend. And all the other women victims of abuse and violence.

I experienced the case of Giulia Cecchettin with a lot of pain and anger and I am now fighting for her too and for all the women who are victims of exes.

These are the words of Martina Mucci in court. Last February the young girl was subjected to violence by some men. According to her accusation, her ex-boyfriend had hired those people to beat her and disfigure her outside the house. The barmaid from Prato was in the courtroom at the Prato Court for the start of the trial against her ex, Emiliano Lauriniand two other people.

In addition to the ex Emiliano Laurini, Kevin Mingoia and Mattia Schininà also ended up on trial. The first is the alleged perpetrator of the attack against the girl, while the second is the alleged intermediary between the two.

I'm grateful to be alive. True love saved me: my family, my colleagues, my work. Now I want to give a voice to others.

Martina Mucci at the trial against her ex becomes spokesperson for all women victims of violence

I'm fighting for Giulia Cecchettin and for all women, I want to give strength to everyone. I want to give them strength and tell them that they must run away at the first slightest alarm of violence and disgust. I also noticed some signs, but unfortunately I didn't give them space.

These are the words of the young girl. The three defendants admitted the facts, apologizing to the girl and asking for an abbreviated trial to get a reduced sentence.