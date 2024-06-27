According to entertainment journalist Jorge Carbajal, the Mexican singer Ana Gabriel68 years old, He would have married a fan of Peruvian origin and a psychologist by profession. “I estimate her to be about 30 years old, her name is Silvana, a lifelong fan of Ana Gabriel, she begins to write to her like all her fans, due to fate, suddenly Silvana and Ana begin to have direct communication through messages private on their social networks. Apparently, the messages began to escalate to such a degree that by the time they realized it, they were already speaking very affectionately.”

In a recent live that he carried out on his Instagram account, María Guadalupe Araujo Yongbetter known as Ana Gabriel and originally from Guamúchil, Sinaloa, She showed her supposed engagement ring and mentioned that at the end of her current concert tour, she would go on her honeymoon.. “In the year 2025 I am going to go on my honeymoon, I already have someone to accompany me on my honeymoon, only two people are going to go on my honeymoon, there are two of us, nothing more.”

Likewise, during her live broadcast, Ana Gabriel made other comments that “sowed” doubt about his supposed wedding with a fan. Someone asked her: will you marry me?, to which the Sinaloan singer responded: “I’m already married”. Later, another person wrote to her: “let me take care of you,” to which she mentioned: “I already have someone to take care of me”.

It is worth mentioning that Jorge Carbajal, on his YouTube channel, showed a photograph of the alleged wife and mother-in-law of Ana Gabriel, who, apparently, attended a concert given by “La Luna de América” at the Opera theater in Paris, France. So far, the singer of songs like “Who like you” or “Simply friends” has not confirmed or denied the rumors of a wedding.

She is Silvana and her mother, the supposed wife and mother-in-law of the singer Ana Gabriel.

Besides, Ana Gabriel is celebrating her 50 years of musical career with the “Un Desire Más” tour. A few weeks ago she had to postpone some of the concerts when she was diagnosed with a severe case of influenza that later complicated and turned into pneumonia. Fortunately, she managed to recover and returned to the stage, “they have Ana Gabriel for a little while, I love them very much and thank you for waiting.”

