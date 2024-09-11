A few days ago the relationship between Giulia De Lellis and Tony Effe. A few days after that media bomb, however, there is already talk of a crisis that has crept into this young couple. What is the truth?

Giulia De Lellis and Tony Effe

Here’s the social detail that would have sparked doubt among fans.

Giulia De Lellis and Toni Effe make their relationship official

A few days ago the he confirms that everyone was waiting for, namely the one relating to the presence of a love story between two very popular celebrities. On one side one of the most famous Italian influencers ever, namely Julia De Lellis and on the other the rap phenomenon of the moment Tony Effe.

Tony and Giulia

The two have been particularly close lately, attending the same parties and hanging out in the same places. However, neither of them had confirmed the existence of a relationship until just a few days ago.

The singer had in fact posted on his account a photo in which two appeared together. A photo that obviously triggered euphoria in the couple’s fans. Problems would have arisen at a later time, when a detail on social media would have raised some doubts among their followers.

Has a crisis erupted in the current couple?

Apparently the air of crisis would have already insinuated itself in this young couple. It seems in fact that the photo published a few days ago by Toni Effe has received many likebut among these there would not appear that of his alleged fiancée.

The various posts

As if all this were not enough, Giulia De Lellis would have raised even more doubts by posting a photo of a brings which bears the inscription “Run while you still can”The writing was then followed by some emoticon with bows, almost as if to indicate the will to launch some barbs to someone.

The gossip expert highlights these stories Deianira Marzanowhich would have confirmed the presence of a crisis between Giulia and Tony. All this just a few days after declaring their love. Is it a passing crisis or is this love just another flash in the pan?