Lucrezia Natale lost her life in an accident along with three friends. She had just called her mother to reassure her

Lucretia Christmas he lost his life in a serious car accident, together with 3 other friends. She was only 16 years old.

A’last phone call to his mom before the crash, to tell her he was going home. But Lucrezia Natale never arrived.

During the evening of last Tuesday, the car in which he was traveling with three other friends, broke down collided head-on against another medium. It happened in the municipality of bitontoin the province of Bari.

With her they lost their lives Floriana Fallacara (20 years), Tommaso Ricci (23 years) and Alessadnro Viesti (24 years). Sadly, none of them had a chance. Lucrezia was the youngest friend, she was only 16 years old.

What happened shocked the community and the families of the boys. No one expected to have to live a similar drama. The police arrived at the scene and immediately started the investigation.

The agents will have to reconstruct the dynamics of the road accident and establish the responsibility of the two drivers. Among the first hypotheses are the loss of control of one of the two cars or a risky overtaking that ended in the worst way.

Lucrezia Natale was returning home with her friends

Lucrezia had called her mother, to reassure her and tell her that she was going home. But she never made it to her arms.

On social networks, in the last few hours, they have been published numerous messages of condolence. Many wanted to show affection to the families and say goodbye to the four boys for the last time.

Even the school community of Lucrezia has published a heartbreaking post on social media. The 16-year-old attended the third year at Liceo Carmine Sylos of Bitonto.

Friends remembered her as a girl Always smiling and never sad. A 16 year old with so many ambitions and so much will to live. And now there is an unfillable void in their hearts, but they will continue to keep Lucrezia’s memories alive forever.