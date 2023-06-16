Pope Francis leaves the hospital

Pope Francis has left the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome in which he was hospitalized from 7 June e where he underwent an operation on his abdomen. Bergoglio underwent general anesthesia to a surgery of Laparotomy and plastic of the abdominal wall with prosthesis.

As the Vatican press explained, the operation was necessary due to an incarcerated incisional hernia causing recurrent, painful and worsening sub-occlusive syndromes

The Holy Father came out of the main entrance to the Polyclinic and greeted patients and journalists who were waiting for him, thanking the reporters for their service. Bergoglio left the facility in a wheelchair.

The Pope replies on his health: “I’m alive”

“I’m alive”: so Dad Francesco replied about his health to the microphones of Rai News coming out of the hospital.

The surgeon who operated on him: “He’s fine, he needs to recover”

“The Pope is fine, you have seen him, you have spoken to him, he has to recover like everyone else, we recommended. He will go to convalesce in Santa Marta but he has already resumed work, “said the professor Sergio Alfieri, the surgeon who operated on the Popeto the reporters who were at Gemelli to await the Pope’s exit from the hospital.

