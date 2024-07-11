A violent head-on collision between a car and an AMA van shook the streets of the capital in the last few hours. Among those involved in the accident, the former well-known face of the television program Men and women, Manuel Galianowho documented the incident on his Instagram profile.

Serious accident for the former protagonist of Men and Women

The accident occurred when the AMA van took a dangerous turn inversion U-shaped, hitting the car in which Galiano was traveling with a friend head-on. The former suitor on social media, describing the moment of terror experienced during the crash, wrote:

“He made a U-turn and hit our car”

Luckily, both were wearing seat belts, and their lives were saved by a “miracle”.

The consequences The injuries of the collision were serious for Manuel Galiano, who suffered numerous wounds, especially to the face. The most serious injuries were concentrated on the right eye and the eyebrow arch, but thanks to the timely intervention of the paramedics, the situation did not worsen further. Galiano expressed gratitude for the assistance received.

The accident has caused a lot of concern among Galiano’s fans, who have been following with apprehension the updates on his health. The episode once again puts the focus on road safety and the need for careful driving, especially in urban areas with high traffic density like Rome.

Many messages of support and a speedy recovery were addressed to the former suitor, who after his television adventure had returned to his first love, the soccercontinuing to maintain a presence on social media and working as a model. The FCD Fucina team, where the youngster plays, wrote words of support on Instagram.

The familiar face of Men and women highlighted the importance of wearing the seat beltsinviting all his fans to respect the highway code. While waiting for further developments and Manuel’s complete recovery, his supporters and friends continue to send messages of encouragement, hoping to see him back in top form soon both on the football pitch and in his other professional activities.

